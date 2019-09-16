Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Simon Achuba on Monday dragged Governor Yahaya Bello and the commissioner for justice before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) over alleged non-payment of allowances.

Achuba, in a suit NICN/ABJ/244/2019 filed on August19 prayed the court to declare that the decision of the defendants to withhold his allowances was discriminatory and amounted to unfair labour practice.

He is also seeking for an order of the court for the payment of N921.5 million being his travel allowances, monthly impress, security votes and other statutory allocations due to his office as the deputy governor of Kogi state.

The case which was filed by Falana and Falana’s Chamber is yet to be assigned to a judge as activities resumed on Monday at the NICN after its two -month annual vacation.

The vacation was announced via a circular dated June 23 and signed by its President, Justice Babatunde Adejumo.

The counsel and litigants were seen at the premises of the Abuja Division of the NICN.