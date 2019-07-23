Deputy Commissioner of Police, Umar Bebel, pictured above, was killed in the firece gun battle between the police and protesting Shi’ites members yesterday Monday July 22nd.

Umar was until his death the head of operations at the Abuja police command.

The Shi’ites members engaged the police in a gun battle after attempts were made by the security agents to stop them from taking their protest to the National Assembly.

A corps member serving with Channels TV, Precious Owolabi, was also killed in the cross fire. He was shot in the stomach and was rushed to the hospital where he died. He was buried immediately according to Islamic rites.