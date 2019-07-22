Protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have shot dead a senior police officer, DCP Umar, who was in charge of Operations at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

Umar was reportedly gunned down as he tried to pacify the rampaging Shi’ite members who disrupted commercial activities and vehicular movement during their protest at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, today.

He was immediately taken to an undisclosed hospital where he died.

The protesters also destroyed vehicles while a Channels Television reporter was also hit by bullets; His identity and condition could not be immediately ascertained.