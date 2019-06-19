Deployment of PIDF will play key part in NSIA’s infrastructure investment strategy – Report

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Increases profit by 37% to N44.34bn in 2018

…Deploys over N100bn to 3 roads projects in 12 months

Motolani Oseni

Following a strong activities and good performance that was recorded in the financial year ended December 31, 2018, the latest report by Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has stated that deployment of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) will play a key part in its infrastructure investment strategy in 2019.

The report of the NSIA also stated that within the last 12 months, the Authority has committed and deployed over N100 billion across the priority three road projects under the PIDF, while increasing profits by 37 per cent to N44.33 billion for 2018 as against N27.93 billion recorded in 2017.

The fund, according to the report, was established by President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2018 to accelerate the execution of strategic infrastructure projects including Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road, Mambilla Hydropower project and East-West road.

“NSIA’s investment policy for PIDF is to efficiently execute these core projects of strategic national importance,” the Report stated.

It is, however, worthy of note that the feat recorded in 2018 was achieved at a time when many international markets under-performed and the global economy experienced a moderate pace of expansion.

For instance, the NSIA explained that it contributed $519.3 million to the execution of $9.723 billion six partnership projects to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) in Nigeria, representing a 5.3 per cent of the total cost of the six projects being executed to catalyze FDI through partnerships.

The projects include Fund for Agriculture Finance in Nigeria (FAFIN), Agriculture Fund of Ol Mutual Group, FEPSAN Fertiliser Project, Guarantee for Development (Infrastructure Credit Guarantee, Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), and NSIA-OCP Basic Chemicals Platform.

Commenting on these developments, Managing Director of NSIA, Uche Orji, during a discussion of the company’s performance, disclosed that the total profits of NSIA increased from N22.55 billion in 2017 to N46.50 billion including forex translation gains in 2018.

Also, he said by the end of 2018, the NSIA had assets under management of $1.9 billion (N617.69 billion). The breakdown of returns in 2018 recorded by the NSIA also showed an improvement over the benchmark of 2 per cent, 6 per cent and 3-5 per cent.

In fact, the Stabilisation fund recorded a return of 11.50 per cent while Future Generation Fund increased by 3.30 per cent and Nigeria Infrastructure Fund (NIF) -13.80 per cent.

In 2018, he said the authority implemented the NIF through three key pillars of direct investment, co-investments and investment/creation of enabling financial institutions with the focus on agriculture, roads, power, gas, industrialisation and healthcare.

During the period, he disclosed that the NSIA implemented the Presidential Fertiliser initiative (PFI) up in 2018, commenced the construction of the three healthcare projects in Lagos, Kano, Umuahia respectively.

On co-investment funds, he added that the NSIA/UFF-Old Mutual $200 million agriculture co-investment fund made its first investment in Nasarawa State with the acquisition and expansion of Novum Farms ($25 million).

During the year under review, the Managing Director disclosed that NSIA in conjunction with GuarantCo (UK) created the Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Limited ( Infracredit) which helped Pension Funds to invest in infrastructure.

This entity, according to him, was able to raise $60 million of additional capital from KfW-German state-owned development bank (€31 million) and African Finance Corporation ($25 million).

Speaking on the performance of Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) under NIF, he said that the PFI delivered 10 million 50kg bags (500,000 metric tons of NPK 20:10:10 fertile R at a price of N5,500 in time for the wet season farming).

Prior to PFI, he said that each imported Fertiliser was subsidized to the tune of up to N6,000 per bag. In 2017, he said the PFI saved the government N50 billion ($139 million) in would-be subsidies.

Besides, he said the NSIA helped with estimated foreign exchange savings of about $150 million in 2017 through the substitution of 65 per cent of the imported inputs of NPK with locally sourced inputs.

He said that 11 blending plants with combined capacity at over 2 million metric tonnes have been revived while seven blending plants have been cleared and on-boarded for 2018 PFL for 2018 PFI in addition.

“Significant number of direct and indirect jobs have been created along the entire value chain and helped to reduce scarcity.

Meanwhile, from 2012 – 2018, NSIA reported six straight years of profitability in all its funds with core profits (excluding FX translation gains) of N28.45 billion ($87.5 million) for 2018.

The NSIA boss, however, noted that the authority is shifting focus towards infrastructure and direct investments in Nigeria.