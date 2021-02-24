Deploy armed security men to schools, Senate urges FG

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to collaborate with the various States and Local Government Areas/ Area Councils to urgently design and implement a workable arrangement to deploy well-armed security teams around all schools in the country.

The call was sequel to the consideration of a motion titled ‘Urgent need for the Restoration and Revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria’, sponsored by Sen. Stephen, Adi Odey (Cross River North)

The upper chamber as well implored the Federal Government to collaborate with the various state governments, in order to restore, revive and revalidate the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria.

In addition, the Senate mandated its two committees on education ( Basic Education and Tertiary Education) to look into what happened to the $20 million funds earmarked for the Safe School Initiative during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Senate was aware that the “Safe School Initiative” was launched to promote security and safety of schools, pupils, student, teachers, as well as facilities in 2014;

The “Safe School Initiative” was formulated to design and implement the best of global standards in the educational sector in Nigeria through the employment of qualified teachers, provision of library and laboratory equipment, conducive environment for teaching and learning, as well as the provision of habitable classrooms and hostels.

Senator Odey, in the motion, said the Senate is “concerned that the unfortunate increase in the insecurity crisis in the country, with the advanced target at schools in diverse locations, especially the regrettable kidnap of the Chibok and Dapchi School Girls in Borno and Yobe States respectively, the Kankara School Boys in Katsina State and, most recently, the kidnap of students of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafilga Local Government Area of Niger State, have exposed the unimaginable decadence and dilapidation in the schools in Nigeria, drawing inference from the footages from the school environments;

“Worried that these ugly and condemnable activities of insurgency, kidnapping, wanton killings, and other associated crimes will not abate, especially in consideration of the payment of “Ransom” for the release of victims and as reportedly hinted by the immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in the course of his confirmation as ambassadorial nominee;

“Also concerned that these incidences of kidnapping school children/students or invasion of school premises across Nigeria have created negative publicity for Nigeria with the attendant loss of confidence by foreign investors in the Nigerian economic climate”

The lawmaker was concerned that the nation has lost a large number of men and women as well as military resources of the over-stretched military to these Kidnappers, terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements, including the recent plane crash which resulted in the death of seven Air Force personnel who were on a mission to aid the release of the recently kidnapped Kankara School students and workers;

He argued that these incidents may instill fear in parents and guardians and force them to withdraw their children and wards from schools or prevent them from sending their children to schools which will, in turn, defeat the government’s educational policy of “literacy for all” and further deprive our children of the opportunity of having quality education to compete with their peers globally;

“The latest twist in the criminal activities associated with insecurity in Nigeria especially as it relates to the invasion of school premises as well as kidnap of students and teachers for ransom can be contained and defeated through the full implementation of the “Safe School Initiative” by all stakeholders.

“The full implementation of the Safe School Initiative will ensure the best of global standards in the educational sector in Nigeria through the employment of qualified teachers, provision of library and laboratory equipment, conducive environment for teaching and learning, as well as the provision of habitable classrooms and hostels”, said Odey.