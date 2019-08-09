Super Falcons’ Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has invited 30 players to start a camping programme in Abuja as from Thursday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced on Wednesday.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said in a statement that the programme was part of the team’s preparations for their upcoming clash with Algeria in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falcons are meeting Algeria in the first round of the African qualifying race for the Women’s Football Tournament of 2020 Olympics.

Both legs of the qualifying fixture are to be concluded between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3. “While the first leg will be in Algeria, the return leg will take place at the Agege Stadium in Lagos,’’ Olajire said.

NAN reports that the Agege Stadium was one of the venues inspected by a FIFA team on Tuesday as possible host venue of the 10th FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria is bidding to host the event which will hold in 2020. All invited players are expected to arrive in Abuja on Thursday.

The Invited Players’ List;

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Alaba (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Delta Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels).

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Abidemi Ibe (Bayelsa Queens); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Maryam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpala (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons).

Midfielders: Peace Efih (Rivers Angels); Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Regina Otu (Pelican Stars); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens).

Forward: Adejoke Ejalonibu (Nasarawa Amazons); Rafiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Lola Phillip (Nasarawa Amazons); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Sunshine Queens); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens).