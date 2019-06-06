Demuren to lead speakers at LAAC’s 23rd annual conference

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr Harold Demuren is to function as the Lead Speaker at the forthcoming Conference and Awards of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

Speaking recently with the Conference and Award Committee at LAAC Secretariat at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, Demuren commended the league for the impact it has made on the industry over the years through its annual conferences and seminars.

“I can never forget LAAC, for the role you have been playing putting us, stakeholders on our toes to do the right thing that will help the industry,” he said.

Demuren will be sharing his wealth of experience after years of serving in both public and private sectors of the aviation industry, as he speaks on the conference theme: ‘Boosting Aviation Investment Through Policy.’

Apart from Demuren, other Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the aviation agencies would also be part of the panel of discussants where issues relating to the industry would be discussed.

Alhaji Muneer Bankole, CEO of Med-View Airline is the Chairman of the occasion, while major stakeholders, especially in the airline sub-sector, would also play key roles.

The conference is scheduled to hold on July 17, 2019, at the Raddison Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

At least, 250 participants from airlines, government agencies, ground handling companies, the financial sector, aviation support service and other major stakeholders within and outside the country are expected at the 2019 edition of the conference.

Key stakeholders made up of individuals and corporate organisations who had distinguished themselves in the industry would also be honoured with various awards at the event.

The Honourable Minister of State for Aviation is to function as Special Guest of Honour, while Chief Executive Officers of aviation agencies in the country, as well as private service providers, would equally play major roles.