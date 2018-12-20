Demotion, sack of 7 professors, others in Federal University, Otuoke ignite crisis

Like this: Like Loading...

The recent demotion of seven professors and sack of some non- teaching staff of the Federal University, Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Council of Bayelsa State, has continued to raise crisis among the management of the institution. Some aggrieved lecturers had last week raised alarm over sectional and tribal sentiments as being responsible for the demotion of lecturers of professorship cadre and the indigent non-academic staff from Otuoke, the country home of the former President, Goodluck Jonathan. However, the authorities of the University through the institution’s registrar, Mr. Iruo Yousuo, denied the claims of alleged tribal sentiment consideration, before the actions were taken against the seven professors and others affected. Mr. Yousuo, in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, stated that the Governing Council of Federal University Otuoke at its 10th meeting made key decisions involving appointments and discipline including the resolution to sanitize the system in order to take the University to the greater height. According to him, “Consequently, the Governing Council of the Federal University Otuoke have re-classified some academic appointments by downgrading 7 teaching staff appointments to lower ranks for lack of requisite scholarship. “Those affected are: Dr. Steve Nwabuzor, who was downgraded from the rank of Professor to Lecturer 1. Dr. Leonard K Shilgba, downgraded from the rank of Professor to Senior Lecturer, Dr. Timothy Falade Obalade, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer, Dr. Felina Nwadike, downgraded from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer, Dr. Sepribo Lawson-Jack, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Lecturer 1, Dr. Marcellina Offoha, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Lecturer 1, Dr. Evans Eze, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Lecturer 2. “The Council equally converted the appointments of Dr. Felina Nwadike, Dr. Timothy Falade Obalade and Dr. Sepribo Lawson-Jack to Contract appointments as their tenure appointments were at variance with applicable rules. “The Governing Council also approved the termination of appointments of six non-teaching staff on grounds of abscondment. The affected staff are: Mr. Obele Gabriel, Miss Modozie Rejoice Chinenye, Mr. Akpan Ufot and Mr. Bomor Tarela. Others are Mr. Anthony Arhogor and Miss Bassey Affiong Agbor. “Meanwhile the Governing Council has approved the appointment of two Principal Officers for the University: Prof Felicia Etim, who has been appointed as the University Librarian and CSP Rosalyn Biobaragha (Rtd) as the Chief Security Officer.”