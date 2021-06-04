Democratic constitution made by the people – Elumelu

By Tom Okpe

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu has said that for any constitution to have legitimacy and acceptance as democratic, it must be a product of the people’s will, through citizens’ participation.

Elumelu who commended the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for hosting the zonal hearing, assures people of the zone that pertinent issues such as resource control, citizenship registration, fiscal federalism, improved derivation formula, devolution of power, as well as democratization of electoral processes would be looked into by the committee, as well as the 9th Assembly in general.

The lawmaker, fondly referred to as the “pride of Delta” who chairs the subcommittee stated these while delivering his welcome address at the opening of the ongoing South-South Zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution in Asaba, Delta State.

He said: “Indeed, the convergence of our leaders and citizens from the three states that make up this cluster, underscores the urgency and significance the people of the states; the people of the Niger Delta region and indeed Nigerians at large, attach to this exercise.”

“As we go into this exercise, we must bear in mind that every democratic constitution is made by the people for the fulfilment of their collective aspirations and objective as a society.

“Consequently, any constitution that does not guarantee the fulfilment of such aspirations, is to the extent of such shortcomings, defective, frustrating and cannot deliver benefits to the people. Instead, such constitutions breed discontentment dissonances, agitations, violence, restiveness, economic retardation and political frictions.

“The current 1999 constitution (as amended) has been adjudged by many as being replete with grave defects which are inimical to and frustrating the practice of a federal system that most Nigerians desire.

“There are also agitations for creation of additional states as well as the inclusion of the traditional institution as a special tier with statutory roles for our traditional rulers.

“Across the Niger Delta region, there has been demands that the Federal Government should completely relinquish ownership, control, and management of oil and gas resources situated in the various states of the region,” he said.

He stressed further that, “as a critical stakeholder in the Niger Delta, I have witnessed firsthand, challenges that lead to various agitations. These include the agonizing poverty and lack, unemployment, disregard to demands for local content in employment and other opportunities that abound in the oil and gas sector, oil spillage and environmental degradation, decayed infrastructure and painful neglect, despite the huge economic resources coming from the region.”

He noted that the situation had led to restiveness and avoidable violence, adding that voices of Nigerians in the Niger Delta region have become unmistakably loud, “and it is my belief that the time has come for us to address these vexed issues and ensure a more stable and productive nation, through the desired constitution amendment.

“This public hearing therefore offers a voice as well as an ear to the aspiration of the people. Of course, any system that ignores such loud voice from the citizens is doing so at its own peril”, he added.

The House Minority Leader however stated that in all the the amendment process represents, they do not include or in any way condone the disintegration of the country, stressing that the unity on Nigeria remains non-negotiable, whilst posing some pertinent questions.

“It is however imperative to state that nothing in this exercise gives room for any question on the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible nation. The public hearing and desired amendments, rather than detract from our national cohesiveness, are aimed at consolidating on our national unity by ensuring a stronger federal system with greater participation of citizens in governance at all levels.

“I therefore urge all stakeholders and participants to come up with progressive submissions and recommendations that will engender stronger national unity and greater productivity.

“Furthermore, what are the practical modalities for state creation, acceptable state policing, civil service system, land use, control and ownership; judiciary jurisdiction, taxation and other subjects of agitation among sub-national units? What statutory recognition can be accorded to the traditional institutions and what appropriate roles can be prescribed for traditional rulers,” he queroed.

“These and many more are serious issues that require concerted consideration,” Elumelu said.