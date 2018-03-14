Democratic Alternative bubbles ahead 2019 polls in Delta

The Delta State Chapter of Democratic Alternative Party (DAP) has taken steps for new looks ahead of the 2019 elections.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr. Johnbull Okoro, who confirmed this to journalists in Asaba on Monday, said necessary arrangements were on going to revive and re-position the party at all levels, adding that the recent received 600 defectros from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “we are working round the clock to ensure that the party comes out victorious in all the elections, as well as harnessing transparency in the process of choosing candidates”.

He however, called on Deltans including political leaders to embrace DAP as a political party that will deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Meanwhile, a legal practitioner in Asaba, Peter Lotobi has declared his interest to contest the 2019 State House of Assembly in Oshimili North Constituency seat under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). Lotobi who spoke speak journalists in Asaba at the weekend, disclosed that the party in the state would shock those who thrive in rumour that APGA does not exist in Delta State.

He called on Deltans to give him the support for winning, adding that if he won the seat at the Assembly he would ensure charges and provide the dividends of democracy for the people.

Lotobi however expressed confidence that 2019 elections would produce the best politicians especially at APGA where members work together with like minds.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba