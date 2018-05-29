#DemocracyDay: Keep Hope Alive, Help is under way – Olorundare Destiny

After several years of military rule and dictatorship in Nigeria which was characterized by human rights abuses, gross misconduct, corruption, suspension of the constitution and subsequent disregard to the rule of law, the country was again ushered into a democratic era in May 1999.

The return of civilian rule came along with high level of joy, anticipation and signals of good prospect. The masses of Nigeria, whose rights have been hitherto trampled upon and who have remained the most vulnerable victims of the misrule of the military were full of hopes and aspirations in the return of democracy.

Democracy is presumably the government of the people by the people and for the people. The people constitute the major stakeholder and determinant of government policy and direction. Hence, one will understand the joy, hopes, aspirations, and anticipation of a better life by the people in view of the return of democratic governance.

Sadly, nothing seems to have changed. The people has continued to experience a better yesterday as against the prosperity promised for today and the future. More than ever before, the people have suffered more abuse of human rights, disregard of rule of law by the ruling elites, prevalence of acute poverty and a seemingly bleak future as a result of the reincarnation of old, incompetent, corrupt and dictatorial leaders at the helm of affairs.

In his democracy day speech, Hon. Olorundare, a foremost aspirant for the Kogi state House of Assembly race, Kabba/Bunu constituency congratulated Kabba/Bunu constituents in particular and Nigerians in general while admonishing them to keep hope alive saying with the coming onboard of vibrant, articulate, exposed, enlightened, educated and competent youths in the political sphere is a signal that help is under way. He further, stated that though the people might have lost hope in the benefits that accompanied democracy due to previous poor leadership, he however enjoined them to see it as a passing phase noting that leadership revolution that will lead to positive change is in sight.

In his concluding remark, Olorundare appealed to Nigerians and the good people of Kabba/Bunu to be prepare to be part of the lweadership revolution by getting the PVC and get ready to vote for their preferred candidates come 2019 saying that is the only way the hopes, aspirations and benefits of democracy can be actualized.

Once again, Happy Democracy Day

Signed:

OLORUNDARE A.S.DESTINY

Aspirant, KGHA

(Kabba/Bunu Constituency)