Democracy Day: Speakers say Nigerians should be made focus of govt

By Benjamin Omoike

The essence of June 12 will be lost if the people are not made the fulcrum of governance. This was the unanimous position of speakers at the maiden National Democracy Day celebration with the theme: “Democracy and Restoration of True Federalism in Nigeria”, organised by the Lagos State Government in Lagos on Wednesday.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, maintained that the philosophy behind June 12 must continually be celebrated, by ensuring that elected officers are accountable and every Nigerian is treated equally.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said June 12 will continue to remind Nigerians that free and fair election is possible and that the pursuit of justice does not die. He added that June 12 shows there is unity in diversity.

The governor, however, said if the philosophies behind June would be accomplished, it would require thinking differently.

On his part, Chairman of the occasion, General Alani Akinrinade (rtd), called on the Federal Government to declare herdsmen as criminals of the first order. He also called for restructuring, which should result in having local and state police.

He added that the National Assembly should be inaugurated on June 12.

For former Governor of Lagos State, Admiral Ndubusi Kalu, Nigeria needs to return to how it started, where there was unity in diversity, especially if the nation wants to secure its present or the future.

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Dele Alake, argued that quality service delivery and eradication of poverty is key to celebration of June 12 because that was what the date stood for.