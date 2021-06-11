Democracy Day: Buhari addresses the nation on Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on June 12, at 7am, the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the broadcast is to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day slated for Saturday.

He said: “Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) The Federal had declared Monday, June 14, a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

June 12 is one of the most memorable days in Nigeria’s political history. It is the day what is regarded as the country’s freest and fairest presidential election held.

The election result was cancelled and the presumed winner, Moshood Abiola, later detained.

Since 2000, Nigeria celebrated Democracy Day every May 29 but in June 2018, President Buhari moved it to June 12 effective from 2019.