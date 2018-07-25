Demi Lovato Hospitalized Following Heroine Overdose

Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering an apparent overdose and is now “stable.

A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department says they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital,” ,they responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.”

Audio of the emergency call obtained by TMZ reveals the pop star was unconscious upon their arrival and revived with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.