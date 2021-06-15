By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

There is currently a raging war between the Ukwani Local Government officials and Fulani herdsmen, who through their indiscriminate grazing have allegedly destroyed farmers’ crops in the recent times.

Although the head of the Fulani herdsmen in the area, mallam Kazah musa, had severally denied that the cattle were responsible for the destruction of crops in the farm lands in Ukwani Local Government area of delta State, the Council boss, mr Solomon ajede, who spoke to Journalists in the area on monday disclosed that plans were in top gear to bring lasting solutions to the destructive grazing including the menace of herders in the area.

Ajede, who frowned at the activities of the cattle breeders who he accused of having engaged in uprooting farmers’ cassava and other crops to feed their cattle, destruction of farmlands, rape, kidnappings and maiming of farmers in the area, lamented the fear instilled in the farmers in the area and the destruction of their crops allegedly by the herders.

He added that the council was working out plans to possibly relocate the cattle traders from landforce to obiaruku community to do their business in town and not in an isolated location.

He noted that he had severally appealed to the leadership of the cattle dealers to ensure that his men were under control or check but wondered why they had allegedly continued to do otherwise, giving frivolous excuses over the mindless acts of the cattle rearers.

He said, “We have been at war with the cattle rearers who have been destroying our farm crops and they did promised during our meeting that they will do everything possible to arrest the situation to no avail.

We have been facing difficulties in their hands. no more grazing in delta State and these people called Fulani herdsmen allegedly raping housewives will not listen to our calls for them to quit.”

Sources alleged that since the war over grazing including destruction of crops in the farm lands, no fewer than six persons have allegedly been murdered in their farm lands while two housewives were raped Police Public Relations officer in the state DSP edafe Bright had earlier confirmed the evil activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the area, adding that Investigation was ongoing, a promise up until now that had not seen the light of the day.