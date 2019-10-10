Determined to ensure standard education for its citizens, the Delta state government has uncovered no less than 1, 633 illegal private schools across the state.

It was gathered that these privately owned illegal schools are located in Asaba, Okpanam, Warri, Ughelli and Agbor as well as in communities in Isoko South and Isoko North Local Governments.

Findings by the state government revealed that the schools lack the basic infrastructure, such as security fences, toilet facilities and lack qualified teachers.

The schools have also failed to meet the requirements for registration two years after they were given provisional approval by the state government.

Speaking to Journalists in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah disclosed that the state government is now poised to close down all illegal private schools across the state, especially those uncovered with substandard facilities and have defaulted in meeting requirements for registration.

Ukah added that operators and proprietors of the illegal private schools would be adequately sanctioned.

He said that the inspectorate division of the ministry would soon embark on the closure of private schools that have not completed their registration processes that would qualify them to operate.

The commissioner explained that all private schools that have provisional approvals to operate and were still in default of the registration requirements two years after getting the provisional approval would be shut down.

The commissioner frowned at the alleged modus operandi of private schools across the state that promote students to their next classes at the end of every academic session, warning that such an action is not in the best interest of any student who fails his/her promotion examination.

Investigation shows that the illegal private schools in the state have become sources of concern to the state government in the last four years, especially with their substandard learning facilities and alleged involvement in miracle centres during external examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO).

In the illegal schools, many of the teachers are secondary school drop outs, while the few qualified ones are subjected to teaching virtually all the subjects.

State Chairman of all Private School Owners Association, Keno Emiaso had recently, informed journalists that the body is willing to collaborate with the state government in ensuring the closure of all substandard private schools with a view to ensuring improved standard of education in the state.