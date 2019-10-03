The Delta state government has approved N381 million for the payment of the 2018/2019 bursary scheme for students in higher institutions.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting in Asaba.

Aniagwu, who was in company with the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika said that the state government approved over 17, 000 students to benefit from the bursary payment.

“Government has approved the sum of N381million for the 2018/2019 bursary scheme for students of Delta state origin in higher institutions in the country. Over 17, 000 students will benefit from this scheme from the over 24, 000 students that applied.

He disclosed that government has also approved the recertification of all co-operative societies in the state to ensure that they meet best practices and they truly reflect the yearnings and aspirations of their members.

Aniagwu also disclosed that the council approved the reorganization of the Ministry of Oil and Gas with the creation of additional six departments to ensure that the ministry meets its mandate of monitoring the activities of the oil sector in the state.

While expressing government’s concern over environmental pollution and degradation, the commissioner said that the state government would soon embark on the clearance of illegal structures on major highways to ensure the safety of motorists and other road users.