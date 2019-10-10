The Delta State Government has stated that plans are already in place to shut down all illegal private schools across the state.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, disclosed this on Thursday while receiving members of Private Schools Owners of Nigeria (APSON) who paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba.

He said, “The Inspectorate Department of the ministry will soon embark on the closure of private schools for those that have not completed their registration processes.

“All the private schools that have provincial approvals to operate and are still in default of the registration requirements two years after getting the provisional approvals will be shut down.”

Ukah, however, frowned on the revelation that private schools promote all their students to the next class at the end of every academic session, cautioning that such action was not in the best interest of the children who failed their promotion examination.

The Punch reports that the State Chairman of APSON, Comrade Keno Emiaso, noted that the association had maintained a cordial relationship with the ministry since its inception and stated their resolve to further strengthen the harmonious relationship with the ministry in improving the educational standard in the state.