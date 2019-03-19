Delta to pay prosecution, defence witnesses

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Prosecution and defence witnesses who testify in court will henceforth, be remunerated for expenses under the witness claims scheme as provided by the Delta state Administration of Crime Justice law 2017, the State Chief Judge, Justice Mashall Umukoro has said.

Justice Umukoro, who spoke to Journalists in Asaba, disclosed that Section 251 of the law provides that “where a person attends court as a state witness, the witness shall be entitled to payment of such reasonable expenses as may be prescribed.

“Section 252 states that where a person attends court as a witness to give evidence for the defence, the court may in its discretion on application, order payment by the registrar to such witness of court such sum of money as it may seem reasonable and sufficient to compensate the witness for expenses he reasonably incurred in attending the court.”

He asserted that the witness claims scheme was discontinued due to abuse by magistrates and registrars in the past, disclosing that the state judiciary, ministry of justice and other relevant stakeholders were synergizing to reactive the facility in line with the administration of criminal justice law, but however, cautioned state counsels abusing the scheme when it comes on stream.

On the appointment of state counsels to the bench, the chief judge challenged the lawyers to maintain high integrity and a positive public image, stressing that the whole gamut of character of aspiring judges would be put into consideration before any appointment.