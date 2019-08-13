#Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Determined to eliminate quacks from journalism practice, the Chief Press Secretary to the Delta state government, Olisa Ifeajika has pledged to work in synergy with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

Ifeajika spoke on Tuesday in Asaba while exchanging views with the leadership of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He vowed to put a stop to the indecent conduct of persons who often disguise as journalists, thereby tarnishing the image of the profession before the public.

Soliciting for the support of members of the union, including the correspondents of various national newspapers in the state, Ifeajika however, urged credible journalists to keep up with the discharge of their duties and the ethics of the profession, especially equipping themselves with adequate and authentic information of happenings in the rural and urban areas.

He charged journalists to endeavour to keep the government abreast with happenings in the grass roots so as to help the government meet the needs of the masses, adding that journalists will continue to be the mirror of the society and government at all levels

“I want to advise all crediblejJournalists in the state to form the habit of dressing well as role models that ought to be respected in the society and as the fourth estate of the realm, journalists should show good examples in the society, hence I will join forces with the leadership of the NUJ to eliminate quacks at all costs from the state,” Ifeajika assured.

Responding, the state NUJ Vice Chairman, Patrick Ochei said that the union will continue to work within the code of ethics of the profession and commended the chief press secretary for his commitment and pledge to partner with the union to succeed in eradicating quacks.