Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has charged school heads in public schools in the state to adhere strictly to approved guidelines in the conduct of examinations in the state.

The commissioner made this known when he monitored the conduct of the 2019 promotion examination in public primary and secondary schools in Isoko North and South Local Government Areas on Wednesday.

At Aradhe Grammar School, Aradhe, Isoko North Local Government Area, the commissioner who frowned at the non-availability of examination question papers for an examination that was to start at 9:00 am ordered that examination supervisors should be at the custodian centres by 7am to collect examination question papers so that they can distribute the examination materials on time.

The commissioner, who also visited Iluelogbo Grammar School, Owhelogbo, in the same local government area, expressed his displeasure over the delay in the conduct of the examination.

He cautioned the principal of the school to make sure they conduct the examination according to the time scheduled for it, so as to guard against leakage of the examination question papers.