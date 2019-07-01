By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state government on Sunday called on oil bearing communities to create the enabling environment for Chevron and other potential investors to operate optimally.

The state Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, who made this known at the 9th annual general meeting of Egbema Gbaramatu Community Development Foundation (EGCDF) in Gbaramatu, urged the youth to acquire relevant trades useful to the oil companies.

“Chevron should increase its corporate social responsibility to the communities, train and empower the people and the communities should be steadfast, and allow the companies to operate in line with government’s aspirations,” Otuaro said.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Esimaje Brinikins in his remarks, said that the NNPC/ Chevron joint venture has contributed over N5.5biilion through its global memorandum of understanding to Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation in the state.

He said that the funds covers from the inception of the agreement initiated in 2015 till date, noting that the current leadership of community association has shown sincerity in the spending of the funds meant to develop the community, and disclosed that seven more projects spread in different communities will be commissioned this year.

Brinikins thanked the state government for creating an enabling and peaceful coexistence for the agreement to thrive, especially with the interest of the company to do more projects in the areas.