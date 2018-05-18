Delta: We still have 168,000 uncollected PVCs in our possession -INEC

Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Delta State, has said that168,000 uncollected PVCs are in its possesion. Mrs,Rose Orianrian- Anthony, Administrative Secretary of the Commission Who Spoke our reporter in Asaba on Thursday in an interview, Said, ” A DDC machines have been deployed to the State,

we at this Commission has taken delivery of 30 new DDC machines which will further enhance the registration process, We still have in Our custody 168,000 not collected, they are ready for collection, but the challenge we have is that, people are not informed that the PVC is the key to voting right” disclosing that the 2019 general Election would be 274 days away from now

Mrs,Orianrian – Anthony explained that the Commission in its steps towards ensuring successful, and creditable voter’s registration, had commenced sensitization exercise in some of the local government area in the state, and called on Stakeholders in the state to partner with the Commission

She said ” we have discovered that youths in many of the communities are restive, I call on them to shun violence, join efforts with the Commission in ensuring a violence free process ” and politicians who had embarked on political campaigns to avoid violating the Provisions of the law which state that Campaigns can only Commence after the Commission has issued a notice of poll,and not earlier than 90 days before election

She further disclosed that number of registered voters in the state in 2015 was 2,275,264,while in 2017 the Commission had 176,113 post AFIS and BR,adding that in 2018,the Commission has so far registered 90,116,while about 41,000were the 2nd quarter of 2018 registered

On multiple registration, She warned that those who were indulged in the act,will have their registration cancelled, adding that the Commission improvises for a change of names for those who had registered with a different names, especially for married women