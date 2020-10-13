Delta state government reiterates commitment to the wellbeing of girl child

The Delta State Government says it would continue to give to attention to girl child empowerment in the State, Daily Times gathered.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) Mr Chiedu Ebie stated this when he played host to the 43rd Miss Nigeria in his office in Asaba.

The SSG said because of the State Government’s commitment to the Girl Child, matters of Girl Child development have been elevated to the highest level of decision making in the State with the setting up of the Girl Child Empowerment Office.

Mr Ebie stated that recently His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa launched the Girl Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) to provide entrepreneurship training for girls between the ages of 18-30 years in the State on various skills such as fashion design, hair dressing, make up, ICT and life building skills.

He said the first batch of the GEST Project had commenced training with 450 participants who would be equipped with starter packs on the completion of their training.

Mr Ebie stated that in order to combat various forms of violence against the Girl Child in the State, Government passed into law, Violence Against Persons Prohibited (VAPP) Act aimed at prohibiting all forms of traditional harmful practices against the Girl Child including female circumcision, sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Earlier, in her address, Miss Beauty Tukura, the current Miss Nigeria said she was in the office of the SSG to seek the State Government’s collaboration for her Pet Project, Green Girl Academy (GDEMY) aimed at improving the future of the Girl Child.

She said the Pet Project was designed to build capacity in different skills and empowerment in Africa.

