Delta speaker harps on devt. for oil Producing communities, sues for leaders’ Synergy

The Delta State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr. Friday Osanebi has harped on the need for development in the state oil producing communities, insisting that development would enhance peaceful co-existence in the areas.

The Deputy Speaker who spoke to journalists in Asaba at the weekend, however called on Host Communities of oil and gas fields (HOSTCOM) to engage community leaders to enhance holistic development of their areas.

Noting that peaceful environment fosters progress, the Deputy Speaker, charged members of the HOSTCOM to be focused to the yearnings and aspirations for a transformed Ndokwa East, and assured of his continued support in order to make it enviable.

Meanwhile, the State Government has waded into the boundary dispute between Edo/Delta State.

The State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who spoke through Ethiope East Council Boss, Mrs. Faith Majemite while addressing officials of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) who were at Isiokolo, the Ethiope East Council headquarters on a working visit, disclosed that the committee inaugurated by the State Government, and headed by Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro was working with a view to ensuring peaceful co-existence among the two states.

She said I am convinced that the committee will address the issue once, and for all because it is within their purview”, and urged those affected by the dispute to exercise patience as the state government was on top of the situation.

It would be recalled that there has been boundary dispute between the people of Ovre-Ebu community in Delta State and Orhionmuvvon community in Edo State.

On education, Mrs. Majemite further disclosed that over 1, 000 primary schools, and 475 secondary schools have renovated by Okowa led administration, adding that over N2billion was expended on the renovation project.