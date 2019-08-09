By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The pilot product of the Delta state government’s Foods Export Initiatives (FEI), the export quality yellow garri has hit grocery shops in the United Kingdom.

As a significant milestone of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration to develop the agricultural value chain, the state government on Thursday said it was diversifying the state’s economy towards a stronger Delta state.

Packaged in 2kg and 10kg bags, the cassava product was produced under the utmost hygienic environment to meet international export standards by the project committee on Delta Foods Export Initiatives.

Speaking to journalists in Asaba, the Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh said that the Delta Foods Export Initiatives was a market -oriented agricultural value chain development intervention with garri as its pilot product.

He added that the central goal was not only to create a sustainable assured market for Delta state agricultural products based on fair prices and to bridge the gap between the farmers and processors, but to create jobs and wealth towards building stronger Delta state.

He said that the export quality yellow garri meets all the required international standards of food quality, particularly the limits to moisture content, hydrogen cyanide and crude fibre as well as being free from microbial contaminants, extraneous materials and organic properties of colour, taste and odour.

Accordingly, the Delta state Foods Export Initiatives has secured product trademark registration from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and quality certification by the National Food and Drugs Administration Council (NAFDAC).

It would recalled that the 2kg and 10kg high quality packaged Delta yellow garri was launched by the state governor on the January 24 in Asaba