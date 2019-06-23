Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Sixty -five victims displaced by heavy rainstorm in Alifikede, near Agbor in Delta state were at the weekend provided with relief materials by the state government.

The state government provided the materials to the affected victims through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) offered the victims intervention packages and cash of N100, 000 each.

Alifikede community among others in the state are currently being ravaged by rainstorm and erosion with several houses and properties destroyed.

Addressing the victims, Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, said that efforts were being made by the Okowa administration to support disaster victims across the state.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilize the funds donated to them judiciously and appealed to them to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions.

In his remarks, the Director of SEMA, Karo Ovemeso commended the state government for empathizing with the victims and assured them of his continued support at all times, especially during the flooding season.