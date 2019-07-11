Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The management of the Delta state Polytechnic, Ogwashi -Uku has warned that it will expel any of its students involved in cultism and other related activities.

Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, who made this known on at a media conference, said that the management of the polytechnic has taken strident measures to rid the school of all forms of cultism and its related activities, warning that any student found involved in secret cult activities would be expelled.

“We have taken strident measures to ensure that cultism does not exist in our institution here in Ogwashi Uku and as a matter of fact, no cultism in our school and any student found involved in the activities would be expelled without delay,” Prof. Chiemeke said

She said that the institution since she assumed office as the rector has witnessed a relatively peaceful learning environment, stressing that the polytechnic currently ranks among the best in the country.

“We have removed all the bad eggs from the institution and all our students are strictly monitored by our in-house security personnel and are ready to bring any of them found indulging in cultism and its related activities in the school,” the rector disclosed.

While condemning the fake news carried by some online media as unethical, the rector further disclosed that the management of the institution recently set up a monitoring committee to ensure that complaints from students regarding their academic activities are addressed without fear or favour.

‘The institution has witnessed relative peace and has been cult-free and it’s not a mere coincidence, but a product of conscientious and proactive measures put in place by the management of our great institution with a view to ensuring a maximally conducive academic environment,” she added.