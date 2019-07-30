By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Authority of the Delta state Polytechnic, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state has suspended four students who were allegedly caught with firearms last Sunday.

A statement signed by the polytechnic’s Registrar, Dr. Benson Omonode, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Asaba on Monday, stated that the students have been suspended indefinitely from the institution.

The statement named the affected students as Chucks Chukwudi (mechanical engineering); Kingsley Oghenevo (electrical engineering); Michael Sogbe (industrial maintenance engineering) and Ejiro Oghenevo (business dministration and management), adding that the four students were caught with guns by security agents.

It was gathered that the suspects currently in police net at the headquarters of the state police command were arrested during a routine stop and search operation by the police following intelligence gathering in Oghara Community.

But, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovughkpoyaga, who confirmed the arrest of the students, disclosed that they were arrested by the anti-crime patrol team attached to Oghara Police Division, adding that upon being searched by the officers, they recovered arms from the students.

“The police are investigating the source of the arms and they are being detained at the state CID for further investigation,” DSP Onome Onovughkpoyaga disclosed.

Sources said that the police in Oghara had earlier this year arrested some persons who claimed to be students of the same polytechnic with arms after they allegedly robbed a prominent businessman in the area.