Delta Police declare serial burglar wanted, arrest 22 suspected cult members

The Police in Ogwashi-Uku Division near Asaba, Delta State have declared wanted, one Victor Chiedu for alleged armed robbery and related offences.

While it also said it has arrested twenty-two suspected cult members in the last two months, the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) in the area, Mr. Tobi Debakame, who confirmed this to journalists on Monday, disclosed that the suspect victor Chiedu has been on the run from the police for his alleged involvement in armed robbery offences, and its related act.

He said that Chiedu was arrested for breaking and entry by the police but jumped the bail, and had been looked for in the past two months.

According to him: “he has been on the run for few months now but the long arm of the law will catch up with him, we will get him soon” and warned that those who aided him, should produce him or will be fished out.

Concerned indigenes of Ogwashi-Uku, who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity commended the Divisional Police officer, Mr. Tobi Debakame for his pro-activeness in handling security matters in the community, adding that the fear of the suspect Chiedu Victor had been the beginning of wisdom.

They said: “this was unlike before the current DPO has been doing well, he had ensured criminals are fished out of their hide out operations, Ogwashi-Uku community will be free now because of Chiedu”.

Meanwhile, the Olodi Oki and Ighogbadu families of Okere Urhobo kingdom have warned against alleged fraudulent acts and crime on their properties by some unauthorized persons.

The warning was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the Management Committee, Mr. Gabriel Eyekipimi, Secretary Mr. Mike Okumagba and Internal Auditor, Mr. Temi Nikegbetse, a copy made available to our reporter alleged that the said persons had duped unsuspecting members of the public in many ways with the impunity, including the sale of land and other property through deceptive manners.

The statement further alleged that the said suspect processed fake document of ownership of land and consent fees to deceive the public.

Part of the statement read: “some of these persons were successfully prosecuted in the past by the police but still carrying on with evil and crime” and however appeal to the general public and the Law Enforcement Agency especially the police to join the management of the committee in the fight against the fraudulent activities.