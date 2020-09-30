Delta police declare Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi wanted for stripping hotel workers naked

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State Police Command, Asaba on Wednesday declared the State Governorship Aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi wanted for his alleged refusal to honour its invitation over his hotel workers that were allegedly stripped naked for theft.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said: “Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi was invited by the Police Commissioner through the Area Commander Warri and DPO Ebrumede Division on September 25th, 2020 for questioning concerning the alleged dehumanizing manner in which he ordered some of his staff to be stripped naked and physically assaulted them because of an alleged case of stealing which took place at Signatious Hotel belonging to him.”

The statement noted that Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi said he had a burial ceremony to attend on Friday, September 25th, 2020 and would honour the invitation on Monday September 28th, 2020.

The statement further reads:”On Monday September, 28th2020, Kenneth Gbagi called the Commissioner of Police to say that he has a court case to attend to, promising to report at the Police Headquarters in Asaba by 3:00pm; again he was equally obliged.

On the same date, the Commissioner of Police had to call him at about 5:00pm before the same Kenneth Gbagi said he was on his way to the State HQ Asaba.

“Sadly and unfortunately Kenneth Gbagi still failed to report, instead he went into the public space to disparage, blackmail and malign the person of the Commissioner of Police and the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command for insisting on investigating him.

Having failed to honour his promises, Delta State Police Command is left with no option but to declare Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi wanted.”