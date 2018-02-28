Delta police arrest 4 youths for alleged Murder

Police detectives attached to Ogwashi-Uku Police Division, Ogwashi-Uku, near Asaba, Delta State have arrested four youths of the community for alleged murder of a youth in the area identified as Ekene Godson.

It was gathered that Ekene was allegedly murdered by a gang of suspected cultists who are also members of the community’s youths’ council in what appeared to be reprisal attack.

The Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, disclosed that the victim was shot severally by his assailants who also allegedly descended on him with battle axe, and butchered him.

Saying that investigation and interrogation were ongoing, the Police Image maker said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Investigation however revealed that the attack and murder of Ekene may not be unconnected with his membership of a cult group in Ogwashi-Uku called “Arubaggar”, a fall out of an earlier fight that had ensued between “Arubaggar” boys and Aye cult group.

Expectedly, the incident started when members of the two rival cult groups met at a burial of a close associate around Agidiele Quarters Ogwashi-Uku where they cashed, leaving both members seriously injured.

But the incident, insiders said, refused to be laid to rest as Ekene was said to have been closely monitored by the rival group members, and was unlucky last Monday.

Meanwhile, a black market dealer in diesel, and premium motor spirit, (name withheld) was in the early hours of Tuesday allegedly murdered by a gang of hoodlums suspected to be cultists.

The Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) in the area, Mr. Tobi Debakeme who confirmed the incident, disclosed that on fewer than ten youths suspected to be cultists were on Sunday arrested, adding that they were currently being interrogated.

He said that the victim before has alleged murder, was said to be member of a cult group, adding that he was killed by rival cultists.

Also, a female Polytechnic undergraduate, Gloria Eyimonor has been reportedly stabbed to death by a group of boys somewhere around Ogbe-Ofu Quarters Ogwashi-Uku.

The Divisional Police Officer in the area, Mr. Tobi Debakeme who confirmed the incident, said the victim, an ND II of the Department of Business Administration at Ogwashi-Uku Polytechnic was allegedly stabbed to death by a female friend over inexplicable lovers’ relationship.

He said: “the girl in question came out with her friend in the hostel and was standing by a hotel entrance when another girl emerged from nowhere to stab her” adding that no arrest had been made.

In another development, Landlords and residents of Isah-Ogwashi-Uku road axes in Ogwashi-Uku community have condemned the activities of some staffers of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) in the area.

Spokesman for the residents/landlords, Mr. Mike Chukwurah said: “we have not been having regular current since November last year 2017, some of the staffers of BEDC always demand for bribe before carrying out re-connection, it is sad and painful.