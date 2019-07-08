Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta state chapter has described as an abysmal failure and exercise in futility the election petitions against the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa orchestrated by his main challenger, Chief Great Ogboru and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Chairman of the PDP in Delta North, Chief Moses Iduh, who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Monday, said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has inflicted untold hardship on Nigerians in the last four years and wondered why Chief Ogboru is persisting with his litigation at the tribunal in a governorship election that was free and fair.

Iduh observed that the APC as a party doesn’t exist in the state, saying that “we are not losing sleep over the litigations by the APC and Ogboru against Okowa at the tribunal and others.

Ogboru’s litigations against Okowa will fail and it cannot distract the hard working governor. It is a shame that Ogboru is always running to the court each time he fails in elections.

“The state PDP actually worked hard for the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and as a party, we pity Ogboru as he will never get victory because he didn’t win the election.

“We will make him a counsellor in our party and we are inviting him to come and join our great party, the PDP where he will pick the party’s ticket to contest as a counsellor in his ward and local government.”

He said that it was needless and a waste of resources and time to challenge the victory of Gov. Okowa as it was achieved by the grace of God, just as he dismissed as a ruse allegations by the APC and its governorship flag bearer that the election was rigged by the PDP.

Iduh declared that Gov. Okowa proved his governance acumen in his first tenure by fulfilling his electioneering promises that endeared him to the people, apart from creating a huge development impact in the state.

He reminded the APC and Ogboru that the PDP defeated them at tribunal in 2015 and will again defeat them, urging Deltans not to lose confidence in the PDP, but keep faith with the Okowa administration as all the litigations against his re-election will not stand.