The Delta state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, described as absurd the calls by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state calling for the resignation of the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

The party described the resignation demand as an unnecessary distraction at a time when Deltans and indeed, the nation and the global community were faced with one of the greatest challenges to the existence of mankind, the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the APC demand, the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza said: “We wish to place on record that the PDP is a political party whose priority is to secure the lives and ensure the safety of every Deltan, from any form of aggression, intimidation and threat or harassment.

“This is why we are greatly disturbed by the fact that at a time when Deltans are mourning the sad and unexpected killing of one of our sons, Mr. Pessu Joseph, who was cut down in the prime of his life.

“And when Delta state as a whole is joining the global community to battle the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the APC is more concerned with mundane issues like misinterpreting video clips and dwelling on unsubstantiated fraud allegations, published in the social media by platforms that lack any journalistic credibility.

“At a time when the global community is faced with the real danger of a deadly pandemic that is threatening and has the full capacity to wipe out the entire human race, including members of the APC as well, if not checked, the Delta state chapter of the party is busy asking for the sack of public officers and distracting Deltans with allegations of non-existent fraud.

“How heartless and wicked can a political party be than this?”