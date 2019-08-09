Melody Adjija, a Warri based pastor on Friday in Asaba, Delta state has addressed journalists over the alleged fake miracle linked to him by some security agencies, including some individuals across the state.

Speaking on his behalf was Omens Ogedegbe, his lawyer who said his client said that, he has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on what he described as the blackmail and professional misconduct of a police officer in the Delta state Police Command.

In a letter addressing the Inspector General of Police, the pastor is demanding an apology over the alleged online video, which he stated, has been initiated by his enemies, where he was seen confessing to performing fake miracles during police interrogation.

Ogedegbe said that his client is alleged to have been involved in performing fake miracles by hiring people to deceive the worshipers, adding that he was forced to make the said confession under duress as the video was a calculated attempt to divert his client’s attention from the N3.5 million for a church building project.

According to the lawyer, his client pledged the sum of 3.5million naira for the building of a chapel in Ebrumede Police Division in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, adding that, the money was for the construction of a project in Ebrumede Police Division to serve as a chapel.

Ogbedegbe further disclosed that trouble started when the pastor discovered that the fund for the project was diverted, as no chapel was being built.

Ogedegbe also said that, the divisional police officer invited his client to his office where he tried to strike a deal over the Issue, but to no avail.



However, the police officer who didn’t want his name in print, denied all the allegations, saying that the “pastor needs more attention in the presence of God and not man made activities.”

