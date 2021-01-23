Delta okays full establishment of Kwale Industrial Park, holds 25% equity

Delta State Government has approved the full establishment of the Kwale Industrial Park, Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, told newsmen in Asaba on Friday.

He said this was part of the decisions reached at the first state executive council meeting which held on Friday in the state capital.

He said that the park was among the projects outlined in 2019 by the state government which was, however, slowed down because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He noted that the project was a public-private partnership initiative, adding that government would hold 25 per cent equity while the remaining 75 per cent would go to the private sector.

He said that the park would be a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established as the government seeks to drive the project to success.

According to Aniagwu, because of COVID-19, the process in establishing the industrial park was slowed down in 2020 but we now have approval for the full establishment of the park.

“Out of the government’s 25 per cent equity holding, government will consider what is necessary to take care of the in the host community for the purpose of encouraging good neighbourliness.

“We are not holding the park in trust for the host community because we are paying for the land and the land cannot be said to be their equity contribution.

He said that government has also approved the need to sign a proper memorandum of understanding with the stakeholders in the industrial park.

He, however, confirmed that available information to the government showed that many private sectors have shown interest in the park project.

The commissioner said that the council also considers the Judicial Panel of Enquiry into the Okpe and Urhobo Forest reserve which was set up by government to ensure peace in the communities.

“The panel has submitted its reports and government has approved the white paper and necessary actions to be taken to address the issue,” he said.

In line with the Delta State Public and Private Property Protection Law of 2019, the council has prohibited and scrapped the taskforce on public property protection that had been harassing the general public, he said.

He charged the general public to report any form of harassment and extortion by anyone or group in the name of any taskforce demanding for money or the ceiling up of private or public properties.

According to the commissioner, the council took the decision to scrap all such taskforces following several reports from the public on their activities during the development of their properties.

“The council also approved the widening and rehabilitation of a 2.1 kilometer Orhunwhorun Road in Udu Local Government Area at the cost of N398.2 million.

“It approved the construction of the township road in Aragba Orogun in Ughelli North LGA, two roads of about 1.44 kms in a heavily built up areas that will demand compensation at the cost of N552 million.

“Also approved is the overlay of a 100 meter Agbor/Umunede Road along the Old Lagos Asaba Road at the cost of N310 million. The council approved the second edition of agricultural policy of the state to boost and ensure that the sector contributed its quota to the state GDP”.

Aniagwu said that the state government also approved that the Warri Wolves should be involved in the 2021 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

He disclosed that the state government would commence the commissioning of numerous other roads and other projects in February.