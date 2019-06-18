Delta NUJ dissociates self from Global Trust media award

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has dissociated itself from a purported planned media award in conjunction with the Global News Media slated for June 19.

In a statement endorsed by the council Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade, Churchill Oyowe, the NUJ said that it was not aware of the planned event and had not entered into any collaborative pact with Global Trust News Media or any organization to present an award to one Chukwudi or any individual on the said date.

The union advised the general public to discountenance invitations of any kind to be part of the event, saying it would not take responsibility for any untoward incident associated with the event.

The union also seized the opportunity to admonish the general public to always liaise with the leadership of the NUJ Delta state council to clarify the authenticity of awards before they key into such programmes as there are many fake agencies in the country given unverified awards.

While assuring the general public of the union’s preparedness to weed out quacks from the profession, the statement implores Deltans to be weary of Facebook and social media tigers as not all those that write or post on social media outlets are journalists.

It warned all registered practising journalists in the state to have nothing to do with the event or any other award not endorsed by the leadership of the union in the state.