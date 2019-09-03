The Delta state government has taken steps to end open defecation across the 25 local government areas in the state and is currently, prosecuting 30 offenders for open defecation.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Martin Okonta, who spoke with journalists in Asaba on Tuesday, said the offenders would be prosecuted by the police, adding that the ministry is determined to carry out aggressive advocacy to sensitize the people on the need to stop open defecation in the state.

The commissioner expressed disappointment over the indiscriminate open defecation in the state capital act, saying that the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa is committed to ensuring that Delta citizens have access to clean water at all times.

He disclosed that with the passage of the water law by the state House of Assembly, the eventual declaration of the state of emergency on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) by the governor, the state government is gradually responding to the yearnings of Deltans clamouring for clean and portable water.

“We have taken steps to end opening defecation in the state and the offenders are being prosecuted which will serve as warning to others in the state.

“Apart from that, we have embarked on sensitization campaigns on the need to avoid open defecation across the 25 local government areas in the state and I know this will go a long way to reducing the act by unscrupulous persons,” Okonta said.

He maintained that the state government would improve on the existing water facilities in the state, adding that everything has been put in place to ensure Delta state witnesses massive development in the next four years of the Okowa administration.