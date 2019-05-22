Delta monarch tasks FG on effective birth control policy

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli has urged President Muhammad Buhari to consider an effective birth control policy to combat the rising population of the nation.

Ogiame Ikenwoli while addressing Course 41 participants of the Nigeria Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru on Tuesday at his palace, said that Nigeria was passing through difficulties in terms of indiscriminate child-bearing without adequate provision for their welfare.

While lamenting the upsurge in banditry and kidnappings in the country, especially in recent times, Ogiame Ikenwoli however, called on the federal government to create job opportunities to engage the growing number of idle youth and tackle the eventual restiveness, adding that the present insecurity, portends more difficult times if not tackled with seriousness.

The monarch also called for the resuscitation of the Koko and Warri ports so that they could perform optimally, stressing that both facilities had the capacity to create job opportunities for unemployed youth, adding that unemployment has contributed adversely to poverty levels in most parts of the country.

He said that “I wish to commend President Muhammad Buhari. However, it’s clear that the spate of insecurity in the country has reached sickening heights. I charge participants of NIPSS to look into the challenges and proffer solutions accordingly.

“I don’t subscribe totally that Nigeria has become the poverty headquarters in the world; the nation has enough resources to cater for her citizens if properly managed.”

Earlier, the acting Director General of the institute, Jonathan Juma thanked the monarch for his warm reception, adding that the essence of the visit was in line with the mandate of the institute to think out ways of a sustainable free universal healthcare coverage.

Juma disclosed that despite the resources deployed into the healthcare delivery sector by the three tires of government, Nigeria has fared poorly, noting that the institute was committed to recommending the right policies from their broad based research.