The Delta state government has inaugurated a N35 million cluster of 10 green houses for vegetable farming, a project sponsored by the World Bank in the state.

State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Julius Egbedi, unveiled the project at Ukala Okpuno in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the project is a sub-project of the State for Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) and Fadama lll in Ukala Fadama Community Association World Bank counterpart sponsored project.

“The project which is a cluster of 10 green houses for vegetable farming by Fadama users group is the first of its kind in Delta state.

“The project is a novel one which will revolutionise agriculture in the state because the use of green houses is an approach to agricultural production that will expose the farmers to global best practices.

“It is expected to boost productivity, improve livelihood and incomes of beneficiaries as well as enhancing food sufficiency and the job creation drive of the Okowa administration,” he said.

He thanked the donor agencies and charged the people of the community to protect the project.

Also, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Austin Oghoro, disclosed that the project was executed at a cost of N35 million, stating that the green houses are expected to support the production of vegetables, adding that the first cycle started with pepper production.

“A total sum of N35 million was expended on the sub-project for the provision of the green houses kits comprising of assets and inputs, capacity building, 20kva power generating set, borehole and accessories,” he said.

Oghoro thanked the SEEFOR and Fadama, noting that the Achievement was made possible because the state governor paid the counterpart funds to attract the project.

“With this project, agricultural development, food security and increased incomes of our rural farmers in line with the development focus of the state will no doubt be achieved in due course,” he said.