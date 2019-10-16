The Delta Government has proposed a N389 billion budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba.

Aniagwu said that the budget approval was part of the decisions reached at the state’s Executive Council meeting of Tuesday which was presided over by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa at the Government House, Asaba.

Giving details on the proposed budget, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Barry Gbe, said that the approval for the budget followed a rigorous process.

Gbe said that during the process the inputs of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state were scrutinised and aligned to ensure compliance and realisation.

Gbe said that the state government Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) adopted the crude oil production figure of 2.18 billion barrel per day and 57 US dollars per barrel bench mark in arriving at the budget figure.

“The budget for 2020, is N389 billion which dropped with about N1billion from that of 2019 of N390.3 billion.

“The Capital Expenditure is about N217 billion and the Recurrent Expenditure is N171billion. This means that we will do more projects than spend more money on recurrent.

“The personnel cost actually moved up because we put into consideration the payment of the new minimum wage by 2020,” Gbe said.

Aniagwu further announced that the council also approved the recognition of Beneku community as a clan and that the recognition was subject to the approval of the State Assembly.

According to him, getting the assembly’s approval is a preparation for the appointment of a traditional ruler for the community which in Patani Local Government Area (LGA).

“The council also approved the appointment of Obi Ifeachukwude Chukuka-Okonjo ll as the traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku.

“Approval was also given for the appointment of HRM Johnbull Kolokoiwe, Ongolo l, as Pere of Ogbolubiri Mein Kingdom of Burutu LGA.

“It approved the appointment of Obi Christopher Uzu as the traditional ruler of Onicha-Olona,” Aniagwu said.

He also said that an approval was given for the construction of Queens Street, Agbor, Ika South LGA at the cost of about N600 million.

“That of Owa-Alero-Owa-Nta- Aliseme Road was approved for construction at a total cost of N1.3 billion,” he added.