In its determination to check sharp practices at various orphanage homes, the Delta State government on Friday said it would not condone trafficking or sale of children or other unethical practices in the process of child adoption.

While the state government further said it arrested six traffickers last Thursday in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs. Flora Alanta, who confirmed this to journalists in Asaba, warned that the state government will not condone any illegal activities within the orphanage homes, adding that the state government would do everything possible to ensure traffickers are shown the way out.

She pointed out that looking after orphans took more than just erecting structures and urged owners of Orphanage homes to remain conscious of their responsibilities by according vulnerable children in the state with solid foundation and a meaningful livelihood and advised them against keeping the orphans in their homes for too long as it might portend negative effect on the orphans eventually when they integrate with society.

The Commissioner however commended the proprietors of various orphanage homes in the state for their humanitarian services, and disclosed that the arrested traffickers were handed over to the police for further investigation.

She disclosed that her Ministry was looking into the issue of children with special needs and assured that the state government would create a special home in Asaba with trained personnel to cater for such children with special needs and handicapped alike and called on unregistered homes to do the needful by getting registered to avoid embarrassment.

Mrs. Alanta warned that anyone engaged in running homes for profit rather than rendering expected humanitarian services would never achieve anything tangible from such, adding, “the blood of many innocent children will continue to cry upon them when they do the wrong things and perpetuate evil on them.