Delta Force football club claims first ever FA cup title

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta Force Football Club of Asaba has claimed its first ever Delta FA Cup title after defeating former holders Warri Wolves Football Club of Warri two – nil at the Steven Keshi International Stadium better.

The Delta Ambassadors opened scoring early after David Onovo drove in a shot in the second minute to stamp the NPFL sides authority in the scintillating encounter.

The Mangut Mbwas Ayuba tutored side almost doubled their lead in the fifteenth minute after midfield marshal Emmanuel Nnamani was put through by defensive midfield stalwart Ezeali Kingsley but he wasted the opportunity with the goalkeeper at his mercy.

The Seasiders also blew an opportunity to draw level but Samuel Amadi”s pass was wasted by his teammate.

The Asaba based outfit again lost another opportunity after pacy winger Anayo waltzed through the defence line of Warri Wolves leaving them in his wake but failed to score with the keeper clearly beaten as he sent a short pass to his Christian Ekong whose shot was eventually blocked.

Again Delta Force came close to increasing the tally but Onovo’s effort glanced off the far post. On resumption of the second half Warri Wolves came out seeking an equaliser but the defence line of the Delta Ambassadors led Eze Pascal and Fabian Nworie stood firm thwarting every attacking forays of the Coach Osagie tutored side.

Delta Force however took the game beyond their opponent’s after Nnnamani Emmanuel finished off a tantalizing move from the left side with beautiful interchanging passes before heading home the final ball to send the Asaba fans into frenzy.

Speaking after the match the Chairman of the Club Mr. Emmanuel Chidi-Okonkwo congratulated the players for putting up a superlative performance saying they can only get better.

Hefundingd the State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his unflinching support stressing that he has been the force behind the team.

He also lauded the Executive Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission for his fatherly role, which had spurred the team.

He also thanked the technical crew led by Mangut Mbwas Ayuba for putting up a strong team stressing that now they must now raise the ante, as they have become cynosure of the Nigerian football sector.

His Warri Wolves counterpart Moses Etu congratulated the newly crowned champions and urged them to keep the flag flying.

He however thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support for sports men and women in the state saying that the sector will ucontinue to bring laurels to Delta. He also solicited for more funding for the setor.