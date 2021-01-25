Delta deposits N3m for treatment of Agbor gas explosion victims

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

As part of efforts to assist victims of the gas explosion which occurred on Friday in Agbor, the Delta State government has deposited the sum of three million naira for the continuation of their treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State.

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye disclosed this yesterday in Benin during his visit to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, to ascertain the condition of the victims of the gas explosion.

Dr. Ononye assured the relatives and patients at the hospital, of government’s resolve to stand by them and promised that the state government will not abandon them at this trying period.

He informed them that on hearing of the explosion, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa immediately directed him to visit the victims with a view to getting firsthand information on their welfare and also assisting them with money for their treatment.

Dr. Ononye said that the Governor’s good gesture was borne out of the fact that he has compassion for the wellbeing of Deltans and residents alike.

READ ALSO: Delta okays full establishment of Kwale Industrial Park, holds 25% equity

While condoling with them over the deaths recorded, he prayed for the quick recovery of those with various degrees of burns and advised the relatives to comport themselves and cooperate with the hospital management as the treatment progresses.

For those who had made one payment or the other for treatment since they were referred to the hospital, he informed them that the state government will see to it that they get refunded, while stating that no more payments be made as government will take care of their medical bills.

According to the Commissioner, a total of 15 persons with various degrees of burns from the explosion were carried to the Central Hospital, Agbor for treatment and were later referred to the Federal Medical Center, Asaba after they were stabilised.

He added that due to the seriousness of the cases, they were further referred to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin from the Federal Medical Center, Asaba for proper management.

Dr. Ononye disclosed that of the 15 victims of the explosion, four patients had died while the 11 patients still alive are in critical conditions with serious degrees of burns.

The Commissioner was conducted round the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital by Prof. Casmir Omuemu, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) and his Deputy, Prof. Stanley Okugbo.

Meanwhile, some relatives of the victims of the gas explosion used the opportunity to thank His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for coming to their aid at their trying period.