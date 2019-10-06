Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the present administration in the state is committed to education as the key to the future of not just the state, but of any society.

Gov. Okowa, in a goodwill message at the 2019 World Teachers Day in Asaba at the weekend, stated that this explains why the education sector is taken seriously in the state.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, the governor disclosed that incentives have been put in place to encourage the pursuit of higher education by Deltans, particularly in science, information and communication technology.

He called on teachers at all levels to pay attention to ICT as it is increasingly becoming the pivot around which the future inevitably revolves.

The governor noted that the responsibility for making teaching desirable is on government, unions and teachers and as stakeholders in the development of education, it is incumbent on them to excel in what they do in meeting the challenge.

In his address, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Nadir Idris, represented by the third National Vice Chairman, Comrade Bashiu Oyewo, said that the issue of shortage of teachers has remained a major challenge in the education system, adding that reports from practitioners indicate an alarming rate of retirement of teachers without a corresponding recruitment to fill the gap created.

Chairman of the state wing of the union, Comrade Titus Okotie, said that the theme of this year’s celebration: “Young teachers, the future of the profession” is very apt as it is a clarion call on government at all levels to save the teaching profession from eminent collapse by recruiting young teachers into public schools.

Teachers from the 25 local government areas in the state participated in the march past that was the highlight of the occasion.