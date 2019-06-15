Delta chief judge vows to uncover killers of lawyer

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro has vowed to bring to justice those behind the gruesome murder of a lawyer, Kennedy Nwashindi Ofuezuem Anni.

Justice Umukoro made the declaration at the valedictory special court session in honour of the late Kennedy, an Asaba based legal practitioner who was abducted on April 16, 2019 and subsequently, murdered by his abductors after paying the demanded ransom.

The chief judge who was represented by Justice T. O. Diai condemned in the strongest terms the gruesome murder of the legal practitioner, saying that the murder of Kennedy has brought to the front burner of national discourse the heinous crime of kidnapping and murder, which has assumed a terrifying resurgence and dimension in recent times.

He observed that “the mounting appetite of our youth for these crimes is alarming and it is not unconnected with the get-rich-quick syndrome that has become so pervasive in our society today.

“The syndrome has lamentably infiltrated our families, our educational system, our state institutions, the corridors of power and even our churches and mosques.”

The number one judicial officer who called for a state of emergency against get-rich-quick syndrome, described the late Kennedy an achiever who enjoyed an illustrious career as a legal practitioner and religious minister despite his abrupt departure from the world.

The chief judge disclosed that the judiciary was not resting on its oars in tackling the menace of rising crime in the society, as it has facilitated criminal justice reforms.

According to him, some of the initiatives taken by judiciary towards a more effective and efficient criminal justice system in the state, include, the creation of additional criminal divisions of the state high court, deliberate effort to implement sections 251, 252 and 254 of the Delta state Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2017,

providing for witness claims and granting special administrative permission to the police and Department of State Services (DSS) to file affidavits and processes pertaining to criminal cases being investigated or prosecuted without need to pay filing fees.

The chief judge charged security agents to beef up security in the state, arrest, and prosecute perpetrators of the dastard act even as they noted that there was a nexus between corruption, unemployment, poverty and crime.

Judges, members of the Nigerian Bar Association, legislators, including the member representing Oshimili North Constituency in state House of Assembly, Princess Pat Ajudua were among sympathizers present to pay last respect to the deceased.