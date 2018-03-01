Delta Assembly screens, confirms Chinye for Commissionership

Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the nominee for appointment as Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council, Mr. Chinye Emmanuel, and other 21 nominees for appointment as Secretary to Local Government in the state. The screened and confirmed Local Government Secretaries include, Udu-Barr.

Mrs. Eloho Henrietta Awinoron, Ughelli North – Mr. Goodluck Etinnagbedia, Aniocha South-Mr. Ikechukwu Nwabuokei, Ughelli South – Mr. Joseph Okeoghene Ubrurhe; Oshimili North-Hon. Hialry Okwudili Nwaokolo – Isoko South –Mr. Obrogo Dennis Presley.

Others are Ethiope East – Hon. Gaga Ekakitie, Ethiope West – Mr. Moses Okwe, Oshimili South – Franklin Chukwuma; Burutu – Prince Perekeme Ebiboloukami, Sapele – Mr. Abule Blessing, Ndokwa West – Hon. Olise Eugene, Warri South West – Miss Gabari Gladys Omare, Okpe – Barr. Eju Leader Ekruwokwo, Ika North – East – Mr. Chiadika Stephen Okeyebuni and Bomadi – Mr. Awusa Gbekebor Joseph, whose letter was read on the floor of the House and tasked to join the screened nominees after submitting 35 copies of his curriculum vitae (CV).

The screening and confirmation of the commissioner nominee followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owherfere, and was seconded by member representing Aniocha North Constituency, Hon. Emeka Nwobi.

The Speaker, Hon. sheriff Oborevwori, thereafter, directed the Sergeant –At-Arms to usher in the nominee for screening. Introducing the nominee, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi said that Mr. Chinye had served one of the Speakers of the House as Senior Special Assistant, adding that he is a committed and coordinated party man.

In the absence of questions from the House, the Speaker directed the nominee to take a bow and exit the chamber.

The nominee for Secretaries to Local Governments (SLGs) followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere and was seconded by the member representing Ika North-East Constituency, Hon. Emeka Elekeokwuri. The confirmation motion by the Majority Leader was seconded by Hon. Azuka Azaka.