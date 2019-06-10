Delta assembly re- elects Oborevwori as speaker

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

A former Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Sherriff Oborevwori was on Monday re-elected by the seventh state Assembly.

Oborevwori was re-elected with Chris Ochor Ochor as deputy speaker respectively, after the House unanimously agreed to drop the former Deputy Speaker, Friday Osanebi.

The new speaker hails from Okpe Local Government Area of Delta state. Before his emergence, there were strong indications that former Governor, James Ibori’s daughter, Erhitiake Ibori- Sounu, representing Ethiope West Constituency and Rueben Izeze representing Ughelli North Constituency were lined up to slug it out with Oborevwori.

However, it was gathered that political leaders in the state, including Chief Ibori insisted on Oborevwori becoming the speaker because of his legislative experience and exposure as a seasoned technocrat.

The newly elected deputy speaker represents Ukwuani Constituency. Investigations revealed that among the 29 member -elect of the seventh Assembly are 11 were re- elected members of the sixth Assembly while 18 were new members.

In his acceptance speech, Oborevwori assured the people of the state of transparent legislative activism in collaboration with the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to achieve a stronger Delta agenda.