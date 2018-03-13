Delta Assembly organizes public hearing on environmental management, forestry Laws’ Bills

The Delta State House of Assembly has organized a public hearing on Environmental Management Agency and the State Forestry Development Bills for the inputs that will enhance the quality of the proposed laws.

Addressing stakeholders at the public hearing held at the Assembly complex in Asaba on Monday, the chairman of the committee on Environment, oil and gas, Mr. Daniel Yingi said the exercise was one of the legislative stages a bill would pass through before its passage at the floor of the House, adding that the House was at present repealing the State Environmental Protection Agency Law of 1997, and to establish the State Environmental Management Agency hence the need for stakeholders to make inputs that would enhance the quality of the proposed law.

The lawmaker however assured stakeholders that their inputs would be considered in making of the proposed law, adding that the bill was geared towards the improvement of the state environment and other matter connected there with.

In their presentations, the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. John Nani, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Pastor Ajufo, and the General Manager, Delta State Environmental Protection Agency DESEPA, Mrs. peter Onwusanya, commended the legislative for the proposed law.

They said the proposed law was in line with modern day realities, stressing that relevant departments have scrutinized the bill, and made some suggestions including areas where the functions of the ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Waste Management Board, and the department of sanitation were given in the proposed law.

A Senior Lecturer, Head of Department; Civil/Environmental Engineering, Delta State University, Abraka, Dr. Hilary Owameh, said there was need to repeal the existing law, rather it should have been strengthened with some amendments.