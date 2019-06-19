Delta Assembly approves eight commissioner nominees

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta state House of Assembly on Tuesday approved eight commissioner nominees sent to it for approval by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Names of the nominees were read on the floor of the House by Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori at the first plenary of the 7th assembly after its proclamation by the governor.

The eight nominees directed to appear for screening on June 20, are Chief Patrick Ukah, Chief Festus Ochonogor, Basil Ganagana, Mrs. Florence Alanta, Chief James Auguoye, Peter Mrakpor, Chika Ossai and Prof. Patrick Muoboghare.

Meanwhile, the House has approved the governor’s request for the appointment of 15 special advisers in line with Section 196 (1) of the constitution. The approval followed the unanimous adoption of a motion to that effect by the Deputy Speaker, Ochor Ochor.

Okowa stated that the appointment of the special advisers is to assist him in the performance of certain executive functions as governor.